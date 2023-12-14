Thursday's contest features the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) and the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) clashing at Fiserv Forum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-57 victory for heavily favored Marquette according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 14.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 78, St. Thomas 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. St. Thomas

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-21.0)

Marquette (-21.0) Computer Predicted Total: 135.8

Both Marquette and St. Thomas are 4-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Golden Eagles have a 2-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Tommies have a record of 1-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +138 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.8 points per game (87th in college basketball) while allowing 66 per contest (66th in college basketball).

Marquette loses the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. it collects 33.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 306th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.4 per contest.

Marquette hits 8.8 three-pointers per game (76th in college basketball) at a 33.5% rate (180th in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 per game its opponents make at a 31% rate.

The Golden Eagles' 102.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 48th in college basketball, and the 84.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 63rd in college basketball.

Marquette wins the turnover battle by 4.7 per game, committing 9.9 (49th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.6.

St. Thomas Performance Insights

The Tommies' +64 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.5 points per game (314th in college basketball) while allowing 61.1 per outing (10th in college basketball).

St. Thomas pulls down 32.7 rebounds per game (322nd in college basketball), compared to the 32.2 of its opponents.

St. Thomas makes 8.7 three-pointers per game (82nd in college basketball), 3.0 more than its opponents. It shoots 35.5% from beyond the arc (108th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.8%.

St. Thomas has committed two fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.3 (20th in college basketball) while forcing 11.3 (254th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.