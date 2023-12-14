Longwood vs. Duquesne Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 14
Thursday's game between the Duquesne Dukes (5-3) and Longwood Lancers (2-6) at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 79-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Duquesne, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 11:00 AM ET on December 14.
The Lancers' last outing on Monday ended in an 85-49 loss to Stony Brook.
Longwood vs. Duquesne Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Longwood vs. Duquesne Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duquesne 79, Longwood 60
Longwood Schedule Analysis
- When the Lancers beat the Ohio Bobcats, who are ranked No. 282 in our computer rankings, on November 29 by a score of 75-72, it was their signature victory of the season so far.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Longwood is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most defeats.
Longwood Leaders
- Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
- Malea Brown: 8.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)
- Janay Turner: 10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
- Adriana Shipp: 8.9 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Laney Bone: 4.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 29.4 FG%
Longwood Performance Insights
- The Lancers have been outscored by 19.1 points per game (posting 61.8 points per game, 252nd in college basketball, while conceding 80.9 per outing, 345th in college basketball) and have a -153 scoring differential.
