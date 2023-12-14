The Washington Capitals' upcoming game versus the Philadelphia Flyers is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Joel Edmundson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Joel Edmundson score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

Edmundson stats and insights

Edmundson is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flyers.

Edmundson has no points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 76 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

