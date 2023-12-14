Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Falls Church Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If you live in Falls Church, Virginia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Falls Church, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edison High School at Justice High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- Conference: District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meridian High School at Brentsville District High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
