If you live in Falls Church, Virginia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Falls Church, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Edison High School at Justice High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14

7:30 PM ET on December 14 Location: Falls Church, VA

Falls Church, VA Conference: District 5

District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Meridian High School at Brentsville District High School