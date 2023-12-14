In the upcoming game versus the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Dylan Strome to score a goal for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Strome stats and insights

Strome has scored in eight of 25 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Strome's shooting percentage is 20.4%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 76 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:02 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:56 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 2 2 0 18:55 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:53 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:05 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:48 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:58 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 21:34 Home W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.