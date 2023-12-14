The Philadelphia Flyers (15-10-3), coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators, host the Washington Capitals (14-8-3) at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, December 14 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+. The Capitals took down the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Capitals vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flyers (-135) Capitals (+110) 5.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have won seven, or 43.8%, of the 16 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Washington has a record of 6-6 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The Capitals have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Washington has combined with its opponent to score more than 5.5 goals in 10 of 25 games this season.

Capitals vs Flyers Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals vs. Flyers Rankings

Flyers Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 83 (22nd) Goals 62 (32nd) 76 (10th) Goals Allowed 71 (3rd) 10 (28th) Power Play Goals 6 (32nd) 12 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (9th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Capitals Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Washington went 4-6-0 against the spread and 5-4-1 straight up.

Four of Washington's last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Capitals have averaged a total of 6 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 greater than this matchup's total of 5.5.

During the last 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents are averaging 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 6.6 goals.

The Capitals' 62 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 32nd in the league.

The Capitals have allowed 2.8 goals per game, 71 total, the third-fewest among NHL teams.

They have a -9 goal differential, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.