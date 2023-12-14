Sean Couturier and Tom Wilson are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Philadelphia Flyers face the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, December 14 at 7:00 PM ET.

Capitals vs. Flyers Game Information

Capitals Players to Watch

Alexander Ovechkin has scored five goals (0.2 per game) and dished out 11 assists (0.4 per game), averaging 3.6 shots per game and shooting 5.6%. This places him among the leaders for Washington with 16 total points (0.6 per game).

Wilson has made a big impact for Washington this season with 15 points (nine goals and six assists).

This season, John Carlson has one goal and 14 assists, for a season point total of 15.

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren has a record of 6-2-1 in 10 games this season, conceding 23 goals (2.3 goals against average) with 309 saves and a .931 save percentage, third-best in the league.

Flyers Players to Watch

Travis Konecny has been a big player for Philadelphia this season, collecting 25 points in 28 games.

Couturier is another important player for Philadelphia, with 21 points (0.8 per game) -- scoring seven goals and adding 14 assists.

Travis Sanheim has 21 points for Philadelphia, via four goals and 17 assists.

Samuel Ersson (5-3-2) has a 2.8 goals against average and an .883% save percentage (62nd in league).

Capitals vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Flyers Rank Flyers AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 22nd 2.96 Goals Scored 2.48 30th 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 2.84 9th 7th 32.9 Shots 27.8 29th 4th 28.1 Shots Allowed 31.2 20th 28th 11.49% Power Play % 8.22% 32nd 4th 86.67% Penalty Kill % 79.75% 19th

