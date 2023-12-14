How to Watch the Capitals vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the Philadelphia Flyers will host the Washington Capitals (who won their previous game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to see the Flyers and Capitals square off on NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+.
Flyers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals vs Flyers Additional Info
|Flyers vs Capitals Prediction
|Flyers vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Flyers vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
|Flyers vs Capitals Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals concede 2.8 goals per game (71 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.
- With 62 goals (2.5 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Capitals have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Capitals have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 25 goals during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|25
|5
|11
|16
|15
|9
|0%
|Tom Wilson
|25
|9
|6
|15
|18
|19
|31.6%
|John Carlson
|25
|1
|14
|15
|36
|20
|-
|Dylan Strome
|25
|11
|3
|14
|8
|16
|53.2%
|Connor McMichael
|25
|5
|7
|12
|7
|10
|36.2%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Flyers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 76 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.
- The Flyers' 83 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 22nd in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Flyers are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Flyers have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) over that time.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|28
|16
|9
|25
|8
|21
|28.1%
|Travis Sanheim
|28
|4
|17
|21
|25
|16
|-
|Sean Couturier
|26
|7
|14
|21
|14
|22
|50.3%
|Joel Farabee
|28
|10
|8
|18
|9
|6
|37.5%
|Owen Tippett
|28
|9
|8
|17
|8
|12
|46.2%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.