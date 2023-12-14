Coming off a defeat last time out, the Philadelphia Flyers will host the Washington Capitals (who won their previous game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to see the Flyers and Capitals square off on NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+.

Flyers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals vs Flyers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals concede 2.8 goals per game (71 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.

With 62 goals (2.5 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Capitals have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Capitals have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 25 goals during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 25 5 11 16 15 9 0% Tom Wilson 25 9 6 15 18 19 31.6% John Carlson 25 1 14 15 36 20 - Dylan Strome 25 11 3 14 8 16 53.2% Connor McMichael 25 5 7 12 7 10 36.2%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Flyers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 76 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.

The Flyers' 83 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 22nd in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Flyers are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Flyers have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) over that time.

Flyers Key Players