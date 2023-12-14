CAA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Two games on Thursday's college basketball schedule feature a CAA team, including the matchup between the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and the Temple Owls.
CAA Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Elon Phoenix at Furman Paladins
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Temple Owls
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
