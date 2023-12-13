Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in York Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in York, Virginia today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
York, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tabb High School at Bruton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lafayette High School at York High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Yorktown, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grafton High School at New Kent High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: New Kent, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.