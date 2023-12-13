Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma are among the players with prop bets on the table when the New Orleans Pelicans and the Washington Wizards square off at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Wizards vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSNO

MNMT and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs Pelicans Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -105) 6.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: -108) 1.5 (Over: -192)

The 22.8 points Kuzma scores per game are 0.3 more than his prop total on Wednesday.

His rebounding average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Kuzma's assist average -- 4.5 -- is the same as Wednesday's over/under.

Kuzma's 2.2 three-pointers made per game is 0.7 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Get Kuzma gear at Fanatics!

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -112) 6.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: -145) 0.5 (Over: -196)

Deni Avdija's 12 points per game average is 0.5 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 5.5 -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Avdija has averaged 3.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Avdija has knocked down one three pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +134)

The 12.5-point prop bet set for Tyus Jones on Wednesday is 1.2 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He has collected 2.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Jones' assists average -- 4.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Wednesday's over/under (4.5).

He has hit 1.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -105) 5.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: -145) 1.5 (Over: +122)

The 23.6 points Ingram has scored per game this season is 0.9 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (24.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 5.2 -- is 0.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (5.5).

Ingram's season-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Ingram has knocked down 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -112) 6.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: -145) 0.5 (Over: -196)

The 24.5-point prop bet set for Zion Williamson on Wednesday is 1.1 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He averages 0.8 less rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 6.5.

Williamson has averaged 4.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.