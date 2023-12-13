The Washington Wizards (3-19) aim to end a five-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) on December 13, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs on MNMT and BSNO.

Wizards vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Monumental Sports

Wizards vs Pelicans Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards have shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.

This season, Washington has a 2-12 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 13th.

The Wizards average only 1.7 more points per game (115.6) than the Pelicans allow (113.9).

When it scores more than 113.9 points, Washington is 2-12.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards put up 114.5 points per game at home, 1.7 fewer points than on the road (116.2). Defensively they allow 126.9 per game, one more than on the road (125.9).

Washington is allowing more points at home (126.9 per game) than on the road (125.9).

At home the Wizards are averaging 28.4 assists per game, 1.3 more than away (27.1).

Wizards Injuries