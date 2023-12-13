Wizards vs. Pelicans: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 13
The Washington Wizards (3-19), on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Capital One Arena, will attempt to halt a five-game losing stretch when hosting the New Orleans Pelicans (13-11). This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSNO.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wizards vs. Pelicans matchup.
Wizards vs. Pelicans Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSNO
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Wizards vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pelicans Moneyline
|Wizards Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pelicans (-7.5)
|241.5
|-350
|+275
|FanDuel
|Pelicans (-8)
|241.5
|-310
|+250
Wizards vs. Pelicans Betting Trends
- The Pelicans average 113.8 points per game (16th in the league) while giving up 113.9 per contest (18th in the NBA). They have a -3 scoring differential overall.
- The Wizards have a -235 scoring differential, falling short by 10.7 points per game. They're putting up 115.6 points per game, 10th in the league, and are allowing 126.3 per outing to rank 30th in the NBA.
- The teams average 229.4 points per game combined, 12.1 fewer than this matchup's total.
- These two teams together surrender 240.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer than this contest's total.
- New Orleans has compiled a 14-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Washington has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.
Wizards Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Kyle Kuzma
|22.5
|-111
|22.8
|Jordan Poole
|16.5
|-110
|16.7
|Tyus Jones
|12.5
|-105
|11.3
|Deni Avdija
|11.5
|-118
|12.0
Wizards and Pelicans NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Wizards
|+100000
|+50000
|-
|Pelicans
|+5000
|+2500
|-
