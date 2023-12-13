Tyus Jones and the rest of the Washington Wizards will be matching up versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Jones, in his last action, had nine points in a 146-101 loss to the 76ers.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Jones, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.3 13.2 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 3.1 Assists 4.5 4.9 4.9 PRA -- 19.1 21.2 PR -- 14.2 16.3 3PM 1.5 1.1 0.9



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Jones has made 4.8 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 11.0% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.1 threes per game, or 9.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jones' Wizards average 105.7 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Pelicans are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 101.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pelicans are ranked 18th in the league, allowing 113.9 points per game.

On the glass, the Pelicans are ranked 22nd in the NBA, conceding 44.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans have conceded 27.6 per contest, 25th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pelicans have allowed 13.5 makes per game, 20th in the league.

Tyus Jones vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 43 13 8 12 1 1 4 12/31/2022 21 8 4 8 2 0 0 11/25/2022 21 9 1 6 3 0 0 11/15/2022 20 3 1 3 1 0 0

