Terry Rozier plus his Charlotte Hornets teammates take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Rozier, in his previous game (December 11 loss against the Heat), produced 34 points and 13 assists.

In this article we will look at Rozier's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 23.5 23.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 Assists 6.5 7.7 PRA -- 34.8 PR -- 27.1 3PM 2.5 2.6



Terry Rozier Insights vs. the Heat

Rozier is responsible for attempting 11.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.5 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 12.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.

Rozier's Hornets average 101.5 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Heat have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 99.6 possessions per contest.

The Heat give up 111.7 points per game, ninth-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Heat have conceded 42.5 rebounds per game, which puts them seventh in the NBA.

The Heat are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 26.4 assists per contest.

The Heat are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Terry Rozier vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2023 39 34 2 13 8 0 0

