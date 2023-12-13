Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Russell Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Russell, Virginia today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Russell, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Honaker High School at Abingdon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Abingdon, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.