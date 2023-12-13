The Radford Highlanders (2-8) will look to end a four-game road slide when visiting the Liberty Lady Flames (3-7) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Liberty Arena, airing at 6:00 PM ET.

Radford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Radford vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison

  • The Highlanders put up 16.8 fewer points per game (54.2) than the Flames allow (71).
  • Liberty is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 54.2 points.
  • The Flames score just 3.7 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Highlanders give up (66.6).
  • Liberty is 3-2 when scoring more than 66.6 points.
  • Radford is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 62.9 points.
  • The Flames shoot 41.1% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Highlanders concede defensively.
  • The Highlanders shoot 35.8% from the field, 2.4% lower than the Flames allow.

Radford Leaders

  • Ashlyn Traylor: 16.3 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 14.6 3PT% (6-for-41)
  • Taniya Hanner: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
  • Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 3.7 PTS, 34.2 FG%
  • Olivia Wagner: 4.2 PTS, 30.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
  • Maci Rhoades: 5.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (14-for-26)

Radford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Penn State L 97-47 Bryce Jordan Center
12/2/2023 @ Niagara L 64-53 Gallagher Center
12/10/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 85-40 Cassell Coliseum
12/13/2023 @ Liberty - Liberty Arena
12/17/2023 Queens (NC) - Dedmon Center
12/21/2023 @ Charleston (SC) - TD Arena

