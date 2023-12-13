Wednesday's game between the Liberty Lady Flames (3-7) and Radford Highlanders (2-8) at Liberty Arena has a projected final score of 75-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Liberty, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on December 13.

The Highlanders enter this contest following an 85-40 loss to Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Radford vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Radford vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 75, Radford 53

Other Big South Predictions

Radford Schedule Analysis

When the Highlanders beat the Western Carolina Catamounts, who are ranked No. 360 in our computer rankings, on November 9 by a score of 67-49, it was their signature victory of the year so far.

Radford has tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (six).

Radford Leaders

Ashlyn Traylor: 16.3 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 14.6 3PT% (6-for-41)

16.3 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 14.6 3PT% (6-for-41) Taniya Hanner: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 3.7 PTS, 34.2 FG%

3.7 PTS, 34.2 FG% Olivia Wagner: 4.2 PTS, 30.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

4.2 PTS, 30.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Maci Rhoades: 5.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (14-for-26)

Radford Performance Insights

The Highlanders put up 54.2 points per game (330th in college basketball) while giving up 66.6 per outing (224th in college basketball). They have a -124 scoring differential and have been outscored by 12.4 points per game.

At home, the Highlanders score 57.0 points per game. Away, they average 51.8.

At home Radford is allowing 58.8 points per game, 15.0 fewer points than it is on the road (73.8).

