The Washington Wizards (3-19) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to break a seven-game home losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSNO

MNMT and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 120 - Wizards 114

Wizards vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 7.5)

Wizards (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-6.2)

Pelicans (-6.2) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



Under (241.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.8

The Pelicans (14-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 58.3% of the time, 12.8% more often than the Wizards (10-12-0) this year.

As a 7.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, New Orleans is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 6-9 ATS record Washington puts up as a 7.5-point underdog.

When it comes to topping the point total in 2023-24, Washington and its opponents do it more often (63.6% of the time) than New Orleans and its opponents (45.8%).

The Pelicans have a .444 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (4-5) this season, better than the .100 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (2-18).

Wizards Performance Insights

The Wizards are 10th in the NBA in points scored (115.6 per game) and worst in points conceded (126.3).

Washington is the worst squad in the league in rebounds per game (39.0) and worst in rebounds conceded (49.7).

With 27.5 assists per game, the Wizards are seventh in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Washington is 20th in the NBA in committing them (13.9 per game). It is 10th in forcing them (14.0 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Wizards are 21st in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.7). They are 23rd in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.

