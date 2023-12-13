Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Norfolk, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Norfolk, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Maury High School at Norview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13

7:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington High School at I. C. Norcom High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13

7:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Norfolk Academy at Bayside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13

7:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Granby High School at Lake Taylor High School