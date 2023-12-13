Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Norfolk, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Norfolk, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maury High School at Norview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at I. C. Norcom High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Norfolk Academy at Bayside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Granby High School at Lake Taylor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
