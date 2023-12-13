The Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) aim to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Stony Brook Seawolves (4-5) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York TV: FloHoops

Norfolk State Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 42.4% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 41.8% the Seawolves' opponents have shot this season.

Norfolk State is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Spartans are the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seawolves sit at 173rd.

The Spartans' 74.3 points per game are only 3.9 more points than the 70.4 the Seawolves give up.

Norfolk State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 70.4 points.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Norfolk State scored 82 points per game at home last season, and 70.6 on the road.

At home, the Spartans conceded 61.8 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75).

Norfolk State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than away (30.2%).

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule