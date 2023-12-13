Nick Richards and the Charlotte Hornets take the court versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, a 116-114 loss to the Heat, Richards had six points and six rebounds.

If you'd like to place a wager on Richards' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Nick Richards Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 8.3 9.3 Rebounds 8.5 6.2 6.7 Assists -- 0.4 0.4 PRA -- 14.9 16.4 PR -- 14.5 16



Nick Richards Insights vs. the Heat

Richards has taken 4.1 shots per game this season and made 2.9 per game, which account for 3.3% and 4.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.5. His opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 99.6 possessions per contest.

Allowing 111.7 points per contest, the Heat are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Heat are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 42.5 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat have conceded 26.4 per game, 16th in the league.

Nick Richards vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2023 26 6 6 1 0 0 0 11/14/2023 25 10 12 1 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.