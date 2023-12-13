Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST
Who's likely to score in the NHL on Tuesday? There are 10 games on the card, and a full list of anytime goal-scorer odds is available in this article.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Connor McDavid (Oilers) -125 to score
Oilers vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- McDavid's stats: 10 goals in 23 games
Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) -115 to score
Oilers vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- Draisaitl's stats: 11 goals in 25 games
Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +105 to score
Penguins vs. Coyotes
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- Crosby's stats: 15 goals in 26 games
Zach Hyman (Oilers) +115 to score
Oilers vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- Hyman's stats: 15 goals in 24 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +120 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Rangers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- Matthews' stats: 19 goals in 25 games
Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +120 to score
Penguins vs. Coyotes
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- Guentzel's stats: 10 goals in 26 games
Mark Scheifele (Jets) +125 to score
Jets vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- Scheifele's stats: 9 goals in 26 games
Jack Eichel (Golden Knights) +130 to score
Golden Knights vs. Flames
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- Eichel's stats: 12 goals in 29 games
Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +130 to score
Lightning vs. Canucks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- Kucherov's stats: 19 goals in 28 games
Evander Kane (Oilers) +135 to score
Oilers vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
- Kane's stats: 12 goals in 25 games
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.