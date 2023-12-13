Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in New Kent Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in New Kent, Virginia, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
New Kent, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grafton High School at New Kent High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: New Kent, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
