Miles Bridges plus his Charlotte Hornets teammates take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Bridges, in his last game (December 11 loss against the Heat), produced 18 points.

In this article we will break down Bridges' prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Miles Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 18.5 20.0 Rebounds 6.5 6.9 Assists 2.5 2.5 PRA -- 29.4 PR -- 26.9 3PM 2.5 2.1



Miles Bridges Insights vs. the Heat

Bridges is responsible for taking 8.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.7 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 9.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

The Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.5. His opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 99.6 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the ninth-best defensive team in the league, allowing 111.7 points per game.

On the glass, the Heat are seventh in the NBA, conceding 42.5 rebounds per game.

The Heat give up 26.4 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

The Heat are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Miles Bridges vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2023 34 18 4 1 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.