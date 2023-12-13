The Longwood Lancers (10-1) play the Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Longwood vs. Milwaukee Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Longwood Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Longwood Players to Watch

Walyn Napper: 13.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Johnathan Massie: 12.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Michael Christmas: 11.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Szymon Zapala: 9.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Elijah Tucker: 7.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Milwaukee Players to Watch

BJ Freeman: 19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Kentrell Pullian: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Markeith Browning II: 8.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Faizon Fields: 6.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Elijah Jamison: 8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Longwood vs. Milwaukee Stat Comparison

Longwood Rank Longwood AVG Milwaukee AVG Milwaukee Rank 61st 80.9 Points Scored 74.6 185th 8th 60.6 Points Allowed 77.2 308th 20th 43 Rebounds 36.6 191st 7th 13.8 Off. Rebounds 12.1 25th 277th 6.4 3pt Made 8.4 102nd 176th 13.6 Assists 12.8 233rd 254th 12.8 Turnovers 10.7 90th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.