The Longwood Lancers (10-1) travel to face the Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) after victories in three straight road games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Longwood vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Longwood Stats Insights

The Lancers are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Panthers allow to opponents.

Longwood is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Lancers are the 19th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 190th.

The 80.9 points per game the Lancers put up are just 3.7 more points than the Panthers allow (77.2).

Longwood is 7-0 when scoring more than 77.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Longwood Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Longwood is averaging 9.6 more points per game (84.4) than it is in road games (74.8).

Defensively the Lancers have been better in home games this year, allowing 59.7 points per game, compared to 62.3 in away games.

When playing at home, Longwood is making 3.3 more threes per game (7.6) than on the road (4.3). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in away games (28.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Longwood Upcoming Schedule