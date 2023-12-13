The Longwood Lancers (10-1) travel to face the Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) after victories in three straight road games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Longwood vs. Milwaukee Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood Stats Insights

  • The Lancers are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • Longwood is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
  • The Lancers are the 19th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 190th.
  • The 80.9 points per game the Lancers put up are just 3.7 more points than the Panthers allow (77.2).
  • Longwood is 7-0 when scoring more than 77.2 points.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, Longwood is averaging 9.6 more points per game (84.4) than it is in road games (74.8).
  • Defensively the Lancers have been better in home games this year, allowing 59.7 points per game, compared to 62.3 in away games.
  • When playing at home, Longwood is making 3.3 more threes per game (7.6) than on the road (4.3). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in away games (28.3%).

Longwood Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Morgan State W 88-54 Talmadge L. Hill Field House
12/9/2023 @ Delaware State W 62-61 Memorial Hall Gym
12/11/2023 Gallaudet W 92-61 Joan Perry Brock Center
12/13/2023 @ Milwaukee - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/17/2023 VMI - Joan Perry Brock Center
12/20/2023 @ North Carolina Central - McDougald-McLendon Arena

