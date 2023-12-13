How to Watch Longwood vs. Milwaukee on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
The Longwood Lancers (10-1) travel to face the Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) after victories in three straight road games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Longwood vs. Milwaukee Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Longwood Stats Insights
- The Lancers are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- Longwood is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
- The Lancers are the 19th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 190th.
- The 80.9 points per game the Lancers put up are just 3.7 more points than the Panthers allow (77.2).
- Longwood is 7-0 when scoring more than 77.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Longwood Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Longwood is averaging 9.6 more points per game (84.4) than it is in road games (74.8).
- Defensively the Lancers have been better in home games this year, allowing 59.7 points per game, compared to 62.3 in away games.
- When playing at home, Longwood is making 3.3 more threes per game (7.6) than on the road (4.3). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in away games (28.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Longwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Morgan State
|W 88-54
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|12/9/2023
|@ Delaware State
|W 62-61
|Memorial Hall Gym
|12/11/2023
|Gallaudet
|W 92-61
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/17/2023
|VMI
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/20/2023
|@ North Carolina Central
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.