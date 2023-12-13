Wednesday's contest that pits the Longwood Lancers (10-1) versus the Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena has a projected final score of 77-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Longwood, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 13.

According to our computer prediction, Longwood projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup against Milwaukee. The total is currently listed at 145.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Longwood vs. Milwaukee Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Line: Longwood -2.5

Longwood -2.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Longwood -155, Milwaukee +125

Longwood vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Longwood 77, Milwaukee 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Longwood vs. Milwaukee

Pick ATS: Longwood (-2.5)



Longwood (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (145.5)



Longwood is 5-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Milwaukee's 3-5-0 ATS record. Both the Lancers and the Panthers are 5-3-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. The teams score 155.5 points per game, 10 more points than this matchup's total.

Longwood Performance Insights

The Lancers' +223 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.9 points per game (61st in college basketball) while giving up 60.6 per contest (eighth in college basketball).

Longwood comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 15.3 boards. It is recording 43.0 rebounds per game (20th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.7 per contest.

Longwood knocks down 6.4 three-pointers per game (277th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 33.8% from deep while its opponents hit 31.4% from long range.

The Lancers average 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (79th in college basketball), and allow 75.5 points per 100 possessions (seventh in college basketball).

Longwood has committed 1.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.8 (254th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.4 (60th in college basketball).

