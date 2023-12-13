The Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) are heavy, 13.5-point underdogs against the Liberty Flames (7-3) at Liberty Arena on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 138.5.

Liberty vs. Tennessee State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Liberty Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Liberty -13.5 138.5

Liberty Betting Records & Stats

In four of eight games this season, Liberty and its opponents have scored more than 138.5 points.

The average total in Liberty's contests this year is 141.0, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Flames are 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

Liberty has a 6-2-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 1-5-0 mark from Tennessee State.

Liberty vs. Tennessee State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Liberty 4 50% 77.8 153.9 63.2 134.3 136.6 Tennessee State 4 66.7% 76.1 153.9 71.1 134.3 146.2

Additional Liberty Insights & Trends

The Flames put up 6.7 more points per game (77.8) than the Tigers allow (71.1).

When Liberty scores more than 71.1 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Liberty vs. Tennessee State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Liberty 6-2-0 2-0 4-4-0 Tennessee State 1-5-0 0-1 3-3-0

Liberty vs. Tennessee State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Liberty Tennessee State 19-1 Home Record 13-4 6-7 Away Record 4-8 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.8 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

