The Liberty Flames (7-3) play the Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Tennessee State matchup.

Liberty vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liberty vs. Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Tennessee State Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-13.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Liberty (-14.5) 137.5 -1667 +860 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Liberty vs. Tennessee State Betting Trends

Liberty has compiled a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of four out of the Flames' eight games this season have hit the over.

Tennessee State has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

In the Tigers' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

