Liberty vs. Tennessee State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 13
The Liberty Flames (7-3) play the Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Tennessee State matchup.
Liberty vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Liberty vs. Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Tennessee State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-13.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Liberty (-14.5)
|137.5
|-1667
|+860
Liberty vs. Tennessee State Betting Trends
- Liberty has compiled a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of four out of the Flames' eight games this season have hit the over.
- Tennessee State has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this season.
- In the Tigers' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
