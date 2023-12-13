The Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) take on the Liberty Flames (7-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Liberty Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Liberty vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Liberty Stats Insights

The Flames are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Tigers allow to opponents.

Liberty is 6-0 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.

The Flames are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 220th.

The 77.8 points per game the Flames average are 6.7 more points than the Tigers give up (71.1).

When Liberty puts up more than 71.1 points, it is 5-0.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Liberty scored 78.8 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 71.2 points per contest.

The Flames gave up 55.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.9 when playing on the road.

In home games, Liberty drained 2.9 more treys per game (11.7) than on the road (8.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (39.6%) compared to in road games (34.7%).

Liberty Upcoming Schedule