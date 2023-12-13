How to Watch Liberty vs. Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
The Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) take on the Liberty Flames (7-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Liberty Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Liberty vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Liberty Stats Insights
- The Flames are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- Liberty is 6-0 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Flames are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 220th.
- The 77.8 points per game the Flames average are 6.7 more points than the Tigers give up (71.1).
- When Liberty puts up more than 71.1 points, it is 5-0.
Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Liberty scored 78.8 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 71.2 points per contest.
- The Flames gave up 55.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.9 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Liberty drained 2.9 more treys per game (11.7) than on the road (8.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (39.6%) compared to in road games (34.7%).
Liberty Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|L 76-67
|FAU Arena
|12/5/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 74-39
|Liberty Arena
|12/9/2023
|Grand Canyon
|L 69-64
|Liberty Arena
|12/13/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/16/2023
|Saint Andrews (NC)
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Utah Valley
|-
|UCCU Center
