Wednesday's game features the Liberty Lady Flames (3-7) and the Radford Highlanders (2-8) clashing at Liberty Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-53 victory for heavily favored Liberty according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 13.

The Flames are coming off of an 80-67 loss to NC State in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Liberty vs. Radford Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Liberty vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 75, Radford 53

Other CUSA Predictions

Liberty Schedule Analysis

The Flames took down the No. 102-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, 84-81, on November 10, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

The Flames have five losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Liberty is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.

Liberty 2023-24 Best Wins

84-81 on the road over SFA (No. 102) on November 10

67-53 at home over JMU (No. 109) on December 1

Liberty Leaders

Bella Smuda: 13.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.9 BLK, 54.9 FG%

13.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.9 BLK, 54.9 FG% Emma Hess: 12.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)

12.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58) Asia Boone: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Jordan Hodges: 6.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

6.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25) Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.2 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

Liberty Performance Insights

The Flames are being outscored by 8.1 points per game with a -81 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.9 points per game (234th in college basketball) and allow 71 per outing (292nd in college basketball).

