Liberty vs. Radford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 13
Wednesday's game features the Liberty Lady Flames (3-7) and the Radford Highlanders (2-8) clashing at Liberty Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-53 victory for heavily favored Liberty according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 13.
The Flames are coming off of an 80-67 loss to NC State in their most recent outing on Sunday.
Liberty vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Liberty vs. Radford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Liberty 75, Radford 53
Other CUSA Predictions
Liberty Schedule Analysis
- The Flames took down the No. 102-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, 84-81, on November 10, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- The Flames have five losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Liberty is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.
Liberty 2023-24 Best Wins
- 84-81 on the road over SFA (No. 102) on November 10
- 67-53 at home over JMU (No. 109) on December 1
Liberty Leaders
- Bella Smuda: 13.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.9 BLK, 54.9 FG%
- Emma Hess: 12.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)
- Asia Boone: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)
- Jordan Hodges: 6.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)
- Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.2 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)
Liberty Performance Insights
- The Flames are being outscored by 8.1 points per game with a -81 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.9 points per game (234th in college basketball) and allow 71 per outing (292nd in college basketball).
