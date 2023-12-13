The Washington Wizards, with Jordan Poole, face the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Poole, in his most recent showing, had 11 points in a 146-101 loss to the 76ers.

In this article we will dive into Poole's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.7 17.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 2.4 Assists 3.5 3.3 3.0 PRA -- 22.5 22.7 PR -- 19.2 19.7 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.6



Jordan Poole Insights vs. the Pelicans

Poole has taken 14.8 shots per game this season and made 5.9 per game, which account for 15.5% and 12.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Poole is averaging 6.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Poole's Wizards average 105.7 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Pelicans are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 101.8 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans concede 113.9 points per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

The Pelicans give up 44.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 22nd in the NBA.

The Pelicans allow 27.6 assists per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

The Pelicans allow 13.5 made 3-pointers per contest, 20th-ranked in the league.

Jordan Poole vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2023 29 21 5 2 2 1 1 3/3/2023 34 18 2 7 0 0 1 11/21/2022 27 26 0 0 2 1 1 11/4/2022 38 20 0 9 3 0 2

