Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in James City Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
In James City, Virginia, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
James City, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tabb High School at Bruton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lafayette High School at York High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Yorktown, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jamestown High School at Warhill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.