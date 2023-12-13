The Miami Heat (13-10) and the Charlotte Hornets (7-14) are slated to match up on Wednesday at Kaseya Center, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Kyle Lowry and Gordon Hayward are two players to watch.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN, BSSE

Hornets' Last Game

The Heat beat the Hornets, 116-114, on Monday. Duncan Robinson poured in a team-high 24 points for the Heat, and added seven rebounds and four assists. Terry Rozier had 34 points, plus two rebounds and 13 assists, for the Hornets.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 34 2 13 0 0 8 Miles Bridges 18 4 1 0 0 2 Gordon Hayward 17 6 7 1 0 1

Hornets vs Heat Additional Info

Hornets Players to Watch

Hayward provides the Hornets 15.3 points, 5 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Mark Williams chips in with 12.7 points per game, plus 9.7 boards and 1.2 assists.

The Hornets get 14 points per game from P.J. Washington, plus 5.4 boards and 2.5 assists.

Rozier provides the Hornets 23.6 points, 3.5 boards and 7.7 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Hornets receive 14.6 points per game from Brandon Miller, plus 4.2 boards and 2.2 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Miles Bridges 20.3 7.1 2.4 1.3 0.3 2.1 Terry Rozier 17.3 2.2 6.7 0.7 0.3 2.3 Gordon Hayward 14.9 4.9 4.6 1 0.3 1 Brandon Miller 15.3 3.8 2.4 0.6 0.6 2.7 P.J. Washington 10.5 4.9 2.7 1 1.3 2.2

