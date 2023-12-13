Gordon Hayward, Top Hornets Players to Watch vs. the Heat - December 13
The Miami Heat (13-10) and the Charlotte Hornets (7-14) are slated to match up on Wednesday at Kaseya Center, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Kyle Lowry and Gordon Hayward are two players to watch.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Heat
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN, BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hornets' Last Game
The Heat beat the Hornets, 116-114, on Monday. Duncan Robinson poured in a team-high 24 points for the Heat, and added seven rebounds and four assists. Terry Rozier had 34 points, plus two rebounds and 13 assists, for the Hornets.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Terry Rozier
|34
|2
|13
|0
|0
|8
|Miles Bridges
|18
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Gordon Hayward
|17
|6
|7
|1
|0
|1
Hornets vs Heat Additional Info
Hornets Players to Watch
- Hayward provides the Hornets 15.3 points, 5 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Mark Williams chips in with 12.7 points per game, plus 9.7 boards and 1.2 assists.
- The Hornets get 14 points per game from P.J. Washington, plus 5.4 boards and 2.5 assists.
- Rozier provides the Hornets 23.6 points, 3.5 boards and 7.7 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- The Hornets receive 14.6 points per game from Brandon Miller, plus 4.2 boards and 2.2 assists.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Miles Bridges
|20.3
|7.1
|2.4
|1.3
|0.3
|2.1
|Terry Rozier
|17.3
|2.2
|6.7
|0.7
|0.3
|2.3
|Gordon Hayward
|14.9
|4.9
|4.6
|1
|0.3
|1
|Brandon Miller
|15.3
|3.8
|2.4
|0.6
|0.6
|2.7
|P.J. Washington
|10.5
|4.9
|2.7
|1
|1.3
|2.2
