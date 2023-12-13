Player prop betting options for Jimmy Butler, Gordon Hayward and others are available in the Miami Heat-Charlotte Hornets matchup at Kaseya Center on Wednesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

BSSUN and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Hornets vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +162)

The 15.3 points Hayward scores per game are 0.2 less than his prop total on Wednesday.

He has grabbed 5.0 boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Hayward averages 4.7 assists, 0.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Hayward has hit 1.0 three-pointer per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

P.J. Washington Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: +128) 1.5 (Over: -179)

P.J. Washington is putting up 14.0 points per game, 1.5 higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.1 less rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.

Wednesday's assists over/under for Washington (2.5) is the same as his average on the season.

His 2.0 made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +116) 5.5 (Over: -145) 0.5 (Over: -141)

The 21.9 points Butler has scored per game this season is 3.6 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (25.5).

He has pulled down 5.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Butler has averaged 4.3 assists per game, 1.2 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Butler has averaged 1.0 made three-pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Kyle Lowry Props

Kyle Lowry's 9.1-point scoring average is 0.4 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He collects 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Lowry's assists average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Wednesday's over/under.

He has made 2.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

