The Miami Heat (13-10) host the Charlotte Hornets (7-14) in a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at Kaseya Center on December 13, 2023. This is the third matchup between the squads this season.

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Hornets vs Heat Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Heat have given up to their opponents.

Charlotte is 4-7 when it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.

The Hornets are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The Hornets score only 1.7 more points per game (113.4) than the Heat give up to opponents (111.7).

Charlotte is 7-7 when it scores more than 111.7 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hornets are not as good offensively, scoring 112.7 points per game, compared to 114.4 away. But they are better defensively, giving up 119.7 points per game at home, compared to 122.9 away.

The Hornets pick up 1.1 more assists per game at home (26.5) than on the road (25.4).

The Hornets pick up 1.1 more assists per game at home (26.5) than on the road (25.4).

Hornets Injuries