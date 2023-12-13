Hornets vs. Heat Injury Report Today - December 13
The Charlotte Hornets (7-14) are dealing with four players on the injury report, including Mark Williams, as they prepare for a Wednesday, December 13 game against the Miami Heat (13-10) at Kaseya Center, which begins at 7:30 PM ET.
The Heat beat the Hornets 116-114 on Monday when they last played. Duncan Robinson paced the Heat in the win with 24 points, while Terry Rozier had 34 in the losing effort for the Hornets.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Mark Williams
|C
|Questionable
|Back
|12.7
|9.7
|1.2
|Frank Ntilikina
|PG
|Out
|Leg
|Cody Martin
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|LaMelo Ball
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|24.7
|5.5
|8.2
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
Heat Injuries: Josh Richardson: Questionable (Illness), Tyler Herro: Out (Ankle), Dru Smith: Out For Season (Knee), R.J. Hampton: Out (Knee), Bam Adebayo: Out (Hip), Haywood Highsmith: Out (Back)
Hornets vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hornets vs. Heat Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Heat
|-8.5
|222.5
