The Charlotte Hornets (7-14) are dealing with four players on the injury report, including Mark Williams, as they prepare for a Wednesday, December 13 game against the Miami Heat (13-10) at Kaseya Center, which begins at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Heat beat the Hornets 116-114 on Monday when they last played. Duncan Robinson paced the Heat in the win with 24 points, while Terry Rozier had 34 in the losing effort for the Hornets.

Hornets vs Heat Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mark Williams C Questionable Back 12.7 9.7 1.2 Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg Cody Martin SF Out Knee LaMelo Ball PG Out Ankle 24.7 5.5 8.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Josh Richardson: Questionable (Illness), Tyler Herro: Out (Ankle), Dru Smith: Out For Season (Knee), R.J. Hampton: Out (Knee), Bam Adebayo: Out (Hip), Haywood Highsmith: Out (Back)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSSE

BSSUN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hornets vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -8.5 222.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.