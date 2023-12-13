The Miami Heat (13-10) are at home in Southeast Division play against the Charlotte Hornets (7-14) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Heat are favored by 8.5 points in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The over/under for the matchup is 221.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hornets vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -8.5 221.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has played 17 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 221.5 points.

Charlotte has a 234.5-point average over/under in its outings this season, 13 more points than this game's total.

Charlotte is 9-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have come away with six wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Charlotte has not won as an underdog of +300 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has a 25% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hornets vs Heat Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 11 47.8% 112.6 226 111.7 232.7 220.8 Hornets 17 81% 113.4 226 121 232.7 229

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte has gone 4-6 over its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

Seven of the Hornets' past 10 games have gone over the total.

Charlotte has performed better against the spread on the road (4-5-0) than at home (5-7-0) this season.

The Hornets' 113.4 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 111.7 the Heat give up to opponents.

Charlotte is 8-6 against the spread and 7-7 overall when it scores more than 111.7 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Hornets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Hornets and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 9-12 3-3 14-7 Heat 10-13 0-2 11-12

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets vs. Heat Point Insights

Hornets Heat 113.4 Points Scored (PG) 112.6 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 8-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 7-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 121 Points Allowed (PG) 111.7 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 2-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-8 1-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.