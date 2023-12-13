Hornets vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (13-10) are at home in Southeast Division play against the Charlotte Hornets (7-14) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Heat are favored by 8.5 points in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The over/under for the matchup is 221.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Hornets vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-8.5
|221.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte has played 17 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 221.5 points.
- Charlotte has a 234.5-point average over/under in its outings this season, 13 more points than this game's total.
- Charlotte is 9-12-0 against the spread this season.
- The Hornets have come away with six wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Charlotte has not won as an underdog of +300 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has a 25% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hornets vs Heat Additional Info
|Heat vs Hornets Injury Report
|Heat vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Heat vs Hornets Prediction
|Heat vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Hornets Player Props
|How to Watch Heat vs Hornets
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hornets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 221.5
|% of Games Over 221.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|11
|47.8%
|112.6
|226
|111.7
|232.7
|220.8
|Hornets
|17
|81%
|113.4
|226
|121
|232.7
|229
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte has gone 4-6 over its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- Seven of the Hornets' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Charlotte has performed better against the spread on the road (4-5-0) than at home (5-7-0) this season.
- The Hornets' 113.4 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 111.7 the Heat give up to opponents.
- Charlotte is 8-6 against the spread and 7-7 overall when it scores more than 111.7 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Hornets vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|9-12
|3-3
|14-7
|Heat
|10-13
|0-2
|11-12
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hornets vs. Heat Point Insights
|Hornets
|Heat
|113.4
|112.6
|18
|21
|8-6
|3-2
|7-7
|3-2
|121
|111.7
|26
|9
|2-2
|7-8
|1-3
|9-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.