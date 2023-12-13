Southeast Division opponents face one another when the Miami Heat (13-10) welcome in the Charlotte Hornets (7-14) at Kaseya Center, beginning on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the third matchup between the squads this season.

Hornets vs. Heat Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Favorite: Heat (-8.5)

Heat (-8.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 TV: BSSUN, BSSE

Hornets Players to Watch

Gordon Hayward is averaging 15.3 points, 5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He's also sinking 46.3% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 1 trey per contest.

The Hornets are getting 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Mark Williams this year.

P.J. Washington gets the Hornets 14 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 1 block.

The Hornets are getting 23.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game from Terry Rozier this year.

The Hornets are receiving 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Brandon Miller this season.

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler averages 21.9 points, 5.1 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field and 40.4% from downtown with 1 made treys per game.

Kyle Lowry posts 9.1 points, 4.1 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2 made treys per contest.

Jaime Jaquez puts up 12.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Duncan Robinson posts 14.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Josh Richardson puts up 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Hornets vs. Heat Stat Comparison

Heat Hornets 112.6 Points Avg. 113.4 111.7 Points Allowed Avg. 121 47.1% Field Goal % 47.5% 38.6% Three Point % 37.4%

