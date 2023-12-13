The Miami Heat (13-10) are home in Southeast Division play versus the Charlotte Hornets (7-14) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the third contest between these squads this season.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Hornets vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSSE

BSSUN and BSSE Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Hornets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Hornets Moneyline BetMGM Heat (-8.5) 222.5 -375 +300 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Heat (-8) 222 -350 +275 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets vs Heat Additional Info

Hornets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat score 112.6 points per game (21st in the NBA) and give up 111.7 (ninth in the league) for a +21 scoring differential overall.

The Hornets have been outscored by 7.6 points per game (posting 113.4 points per game, 18th in league, while giving up 121 per outing, 26th in NBA) and have a -160 scoring differential.

The two teams average 226 points per game combined, 3.5 more points than this game's total.

These teams allow a combined 232.7 points per game, 10.2 more points than this contest's over/under.

Miami has compiled a 10-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Charlotte has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.

Hornets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Terry Rozier 23.5 -105 23.6 Miles Bridges 18.5 -128 20.0 Gordon Hayward 16.5 -110 15.3 Brandon Miller 15.5 -118 14.6 P.J. Washington 11.5 -128 14.0

Hornets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +50000 - Heat +3500 +1600 -

