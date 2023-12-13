In Grayson, Virginia, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available below.

Grayson, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grayson County High School at Carroll County High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13

6:30 PM ET on December 13 Location: Hillsville, VA

Hillsville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

