The Charlotte Hornets, with Gordon Hayward, face the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Hayward, in his most recent showing, had 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists in a 116-114 loss to the Heat.

With prop bets available for Hayward, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.3 14.9 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 4.9 Assists 4.5 4.7 4.6 PRA -- 25 24.4 PR -- 20.3 19.8 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.0



Gordon Hayward Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Hayward has made 5.9 field goals per game, which adds up to 13.2% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.0 threes per game, or 7.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.5. His opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 99.6 possessions per contest.

Allowing 111.7 points per game, the Heat are the ninth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Heat are the seventh-ranked squad in the league, giving up 42.5 rebounds per game.

The Heat concede 26.4 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have allowed 13.7 makes per contest, 22nd in the league.

Gordon Hayward vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2023 32 17 6 7 1 0 1

