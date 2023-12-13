Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Franklin, Virginia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Franklin County High School at E. C. Glass High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 13

5:30 PM ET on December 13 Location: Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at Brunswick High School