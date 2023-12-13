Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Fairfax, Virginia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Fairfax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Lakes High School at Alexandria City High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Annandale High School at Hayfield Secondary School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
