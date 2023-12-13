Top Player Prop Bets for Devils vs. Bruins on December 13, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Jack Hughes, David Pastrnak and others are listed when the New Jersey Devils host the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Devils vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Devils vs. Bruins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
One of New Jersey's top contributing offensive players this season is Hughes, who has 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) and plays an average of 16:54 per game.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Flames
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|7
|at Kraken
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Canucks
|Dec. 5
|1
|2
|3
|6
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 1
|1
|0
|1
|6
Jesper Bratt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Jesper Bratt is another of New Jersey's top contributors through 26 games, with 12 goals and 20 assists.
Bratt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Dec. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Flames
|Dec. 9
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Kraken
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Canucks
|Dec. 5
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 1
|0
|1
|1
|4
Tyler Toffoli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Tyler Toffoli has scored 12 goals and added nine assists through 26 games for New Jersey.
Toffoli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kraken
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Canucks
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 1
|0
|0
|0
|5
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
Pastrnak's 39 points are pivotal for Boston. He has recorded 16 goals and 23 assists in 26 games.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 9
|2
|1
|3
|6
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|8
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 2
|1
|2
|3
|10
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|4
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
Brad Marchand is a leading scorer for Boston with 25 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 13 assists in 26 games.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 3
|3
|0
|3
|5
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
