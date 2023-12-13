The New Jersey Devils (14-11-1) are slightly favored when they host the Boston Bruins (18-5-3) on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN. The Devils are -120 on the moneyline to win, while the Bruins have +100 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Devils vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Devils vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Devils vs Bruins Additional Info

Devils vs. Bruins Betting Trends

Boston has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 12 of 26 games this season.

The Devils are 12-9 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Bruins won the only game they played as an underdog this season.

When playing with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter, New Jersey has put together a 10-8 record (winning 55.6% of its games).

Boston has played with moneyline odds of +100 or longer once this season and won that game.

Devils Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jack Hughes 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (+130) 4.5 (-111) Luke Hughes 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (+120) - Dawson Mercer 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+140) -

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Brad Marchand 0.5 (-154) 1.5 (+150) 2.5 (-175) David Pastrnak 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (-105) 4.5 (-154) Charlie Coyle 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (-118) 1.5 (-175)

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 3-6 5-5-0 6.7 3.30 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.30 3.10 5 18.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 4-5 6-4-0 6.0 3.10 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.10 3.10 6 21.4% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 3-6 5-5-0 6.7 3.30 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.30 3.10 5 18.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 4-5 6-4-0 6.0 3.10 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.10 3.10 6 21.4% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.