CUSA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Only one CUSA game is on Wednesday's college basketball schedule. That contest is the Radford Highlanders taking on the Liberty Lady Flames at Liberty Arena.
CUSA Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Radford Highlanders at Liberty Lady Flames
|6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
