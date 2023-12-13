Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chesapeake Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Chesapeake, Virginia today, we've got what you need below.
Chesapeake, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Great Bridge High School at Currituck County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Barco, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Floyd E. Kellam High School at Grassfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
