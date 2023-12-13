Brandon Miller could make a big impact for the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Miami Heat.

Miller, in his most recent time out, had 16 points in a 116-114 loss to the Heat.

With prop bets available for Miller, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Brandon Miller Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.6 16.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.2 Assists 2.5 2.2 2.7 PRA -- 21 23.2 PR -- 18.8 20.5 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.7



Brandon Miller Insights vs. the Heat

Miller has taken 12.4 shots per game this season and made 5.5 per game, which account for 12.5% and 11.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.9 threes per game, or 15.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Miller's Hornets average 101.5 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Heat have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 99.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have given up 111.7 points per game, which is ninth-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Heat have allowed 42.5 rebounds per game, which puts them seventh in the NBA.

The Heat are the 16th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 26.4 assists per contest.

Giving up 13.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

Brandon Miller vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2023 30 16 4 2 3 0 0

